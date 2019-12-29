State Street Corp Sells 381,397 Shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 381,397 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.96% of Unit worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unit by 10.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after buying an additional 348,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unit by 135.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 260,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unit in the second quarter worth $1,963,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Unit by 110.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 165,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Unit by 80.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 133,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

UNT stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Unit Co. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.51.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Unit had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Unit Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNT shares. ValuEngine raised Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

