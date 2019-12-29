State Street Corp Takes $5.54 Million Position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 247,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.29% of RealReal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth $102,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth $289,000. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

RealReal stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.54. RealReal Inc has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. RealReal’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

