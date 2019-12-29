State Street Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

State Street has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. State Street has a payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect State Street to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.12. 1,252,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91. State Street has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $81.23.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. State Street’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.66.

In other news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $1,642,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.