Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Short Interest Update

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 5,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Macquarie set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

