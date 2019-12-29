Stellar Hits Market Capitalization of $927.97 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Stellar has a total market cap of $927.97 million and $149.70 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC, BCEX and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,779,554 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Vebitcoin, CoinEgg, HitBTC, BCEX, Exrates, GOPAX, Upbit, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, OKEx, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, Stronghold, BitMart, Stellarport, Sistemkoin, CEX.IO, Gate.io, ABCC, Exmo, Liquid, Kucoin, Kraken, Indodax, Koinex, Ovis, RippleFox, C2CX, CryptoMarket, Kryptono, Kuna, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Koineks, Binance, ZB.COM and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.