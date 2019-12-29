Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.99. 76,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,866. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $393.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.40 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

