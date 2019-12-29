Stipend (SPD) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $128,635.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057577 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00051530 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00591780 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00221794 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004602 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00084318 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001792 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,472,192 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

