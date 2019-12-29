Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $452.96 Million

Brokerages predict that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce $452.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $451.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.50 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $370.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $721,347.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,183.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J William Gurley bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,511,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 359,170 shares of company stock worth $8,760,824. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 540,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 240.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 394,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 59.3% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 364,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 135,902 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFIX opened at $25.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 98.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $37.72.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

