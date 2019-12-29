Storj (STORJ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.30 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Storj has a market capitalization of $13.62 million and $2.30 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, ABCC, Radar Relay and Binance. Over the last week, Storj has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Radar Relay, OKEx, Liquid, Liqui, Huobi, Poloniex, Binance, Livecoin, ABCC, Gate.io, IDAX, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinTiger and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

