Storj Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.38 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. Storj has a market capitalization of $13.82 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Upbit and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00191116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01348144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123673 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Ethfinex, Livecoin, ABCC, Gate.io, OKEx, IDEX, Liquid, Binance, Tidex, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, Radar Relay, Huobi, CoinTiger and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

