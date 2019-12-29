Storm Market Cap Hits $8.07 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Storm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, WazirX and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Storm has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Storm has a total market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $975,063.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storm Token Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Coinrail, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Coinnest, Bitbns, WazirX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

