Storm Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Storm has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and $986,947.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Storm has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Storm token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Coinrail and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storm

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Coinnest, WazirX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Binance, IDEX, Bitbns, YoBit, Upbit and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

