STPT One Day Trading Volume Tops $461,870.00 (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, STPT has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One STPT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. STPT has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $461,870.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STPT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.01342724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00123770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,966,845,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,372,049 tokens. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. The official website for STPT is stp.network. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STPT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.