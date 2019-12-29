STRAKS Trading Down 7.4% This Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $10,647.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, HitBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

