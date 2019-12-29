Stratis (STRAT) Market Cap Achieves $35.06 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004746 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Crex24, Cryptomate and Bittrex. Stratis has a market capitalization of $35.06 million and $1.14 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004625 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001355 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008672 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00052014 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,622,203 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Binance, Poloniex, Livecoin, Coinrail, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Upbit, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

