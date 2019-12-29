Streamr DATAcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $9.76 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Binance and HitBTC. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $613,799.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.01342724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00123770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, HitBTC, BitForex, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, DragonEX, IDEX, Bancor Network, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

