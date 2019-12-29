Streamr DATAcoin Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Coinone, Bancor Network and Mercatox. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $9.86 million and $775,783.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Coinone, Mercatox, BitForex, DragonEX, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

