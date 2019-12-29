StrongHands 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,817.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 140.4% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $724,426.00 and $1,817.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,615,914,406 coins and its circulating supply is 16,202,720,052 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, STEX, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, BiteBTC and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

