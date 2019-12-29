Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Short Interest Down 7.6% in December

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 705,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at $797,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,400,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.72. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $60.01.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

