Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Short Interest Up 9.6% in December

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

