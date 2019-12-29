Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.01. Surgery Partners posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGRY. BidaskClub cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of SGRY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,421. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5,528.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 664,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 318,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 202,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.