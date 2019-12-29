Swap (XWP) Price Reaches $0.0432 on Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $328,850.00 and approximately $241,101.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi.

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

