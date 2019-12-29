Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,782.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $17,987.00 and approximately $7,782.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00193285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.01346077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00125042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,478,175 tokens. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io.

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

