Swarm Trading 13.7% Higher This Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Swarm has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $2,342.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

