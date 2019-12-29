SwftCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.19 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. SwftCoin has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

