SwftCoin Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $1.56 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.06044371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029806 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001168 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SWFTC is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

