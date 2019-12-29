SwiftCash Reaches One Day Volume of $46.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, SwiftCash has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. SwiftCash has a market cap of $48,977.00 and $46.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 73.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000221 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 110,605,150 coins and its circulating supply is 109,884,719 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

