Swing (SWING) Hits Market Cap of $52,458.00

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Swing has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Swing has a total market cap of $52,458.00 and $18.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swing alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,401,209 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.