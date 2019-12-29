Switcheo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,167.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $5,167.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00188488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01319823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork.

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

