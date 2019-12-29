Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SYNA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.89. 233,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,772. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $68.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $32,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,463.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $2,283,134. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synaptics to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

