Synergy Price Reaches $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (SNRG)

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Synergy has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Synergy has a market capitalization of $97,654.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synergy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048644 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00598784 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001103 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Synergy Coin Profile

Synergy (CRYPTO:SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Synergy Coin Trading

Synergy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

