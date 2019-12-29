Syscoin Price Reaches $0.0207 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Binance, Poloniex and Bittrex. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $11.85 million and approximately $282,647.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00581639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009864 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 705.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 573,330,306 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Bittylicious, Upbit, Tux Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

