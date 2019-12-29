T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Short Interest Up 10.2% in December

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the November 28th total of 5,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of TROW opened at $122.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $126.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,043.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,671,000 after buying an additional 1,103,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600,368 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 262,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 544,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,178,000 after acquiring an additional 242,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.77.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

