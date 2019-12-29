Tael Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.20 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $62.56, $45.75, $34.91 and $10.00. Tael has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and $450,355.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tael has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.55 or 0.05931742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $6.32, $18.11, $5.22, $13.96, $4.92, $10.00, $45.75, $119.16, $7.20, $62.56, $24.72 and $34.91. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.