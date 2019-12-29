TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Up 10.4% in December

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TTWO opened at $124.47 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average of $122.01.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. UBS Group began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.79.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

