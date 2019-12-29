Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGE. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Seeyond bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. Tallgrass Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.