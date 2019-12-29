Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.09% of Tallgrass Energy worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGE. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tallgrass Energy by 124,475.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,063,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,087,000 after buying an additional 25,043,223 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,985,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,031 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 23,652,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,670 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,842,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGE opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

TGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

