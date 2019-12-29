TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRKR. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price target on TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of MRKR opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TapImmune has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $140.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.10.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that TapImmune will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

