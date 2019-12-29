TCASH Price Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, TCASH has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. TCASH has a total market capitalization of $309,579.00 and $774,161.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031346 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003949 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000681 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

