TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 410,100 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 191.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in TCG BDC by 19.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.96 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 85.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

