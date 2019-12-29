TEAM (TokenStars) Price Down 28% Over Last 7 Days (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $189,629.00 and approximately $2,376.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000941 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

