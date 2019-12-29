Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Short Interest Up 8.6% in December

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 333,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 90.0% during the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 11.9% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 78,495 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 2.0% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.99. 41,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,944. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

