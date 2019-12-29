Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Short Interest Down 6.4% in December

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 681,800 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 728,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TDY stock opened at $347.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $198.15 and a 12 month high of $351.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.78.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $802.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TDY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen set a $375.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total value of $728,135.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,554.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,712 shares of company stock worth $7,348,174 over the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $82,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,102,140,000 after buying an additional 281,116 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $88,581,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 50.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,384,000 after buying an additional 137,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 170.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,075,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

