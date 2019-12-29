TENA Reaches Market Capitalization of $99,875.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, TENA has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One TENA token can now be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. TENA has a total market capitalization of $99,875.00 and $3,758.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00189644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.01316206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

