TenX Hits Market Capitalization of $7.09 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Liqui, OKEx and Bithumb. TenX has a total market cap of $7.09 million and $351,012.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00191116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01348144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123673 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX’s launch date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,909,307 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Kucoin, OKEx, Neraex, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Huobi, IDEX, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, BigONE, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bithumb, Coinrail, Liqui, Gate.io, COSS, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Upbit and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

