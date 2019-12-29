TenX (PAY) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. TenX has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $387,385.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can now be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cobinhood, OKEx and Huobi. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX’s launch date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,906,046 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Neraex, OKEx, BigONE, LATOKEN, Vebitcoin, Coinrail, IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Cobinhood, BitBay, Kyber Network, COSS, Liqui, Livecoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

