Terracoin (TRC) Market Capitalization Tops $554,648.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $554,648.00 and $1,838.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 63.7% lower against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,460.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.03 or 0.02868879 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00532566 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020161 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000485 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

