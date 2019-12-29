Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, Director David S. Murakami sold 900 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $28,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,500 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $76,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $194,336. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $813,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 124,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 513,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

TBNK stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $303.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.60. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 26.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

