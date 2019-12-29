Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.16 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC on major exchanges including BtcTurk, BitForex, ABCC and Binance. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.16 billion and $26.81 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, BigONE, Cobinhood, Kryptono, B2BX, Poloniex, Upbit, TOPBTC, IDAX, QBTC, BtcTurk, BTC-Alpha, TDAX, EXX, Coinut, DragonEX, Kucoin, LBank, Trade By Trade, Liqui, IDCM, BitForex, Bibox, CoinTiger, Gate.io, BitMart, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, MBAex, Bittrex, OOOBTC, FCoin, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, C2CX, OKEx, Huobi, DigiFinex, UEX, ChaoEX, Exmo, CoinEx, HitBTC, CoinBene, Binance, Iquant, ABCC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

