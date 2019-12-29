Textron (NYSE:TXT) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -5.00

Headlines about Textron (NYSE:TXT) have trended extremely negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Textron earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Textron’s score:

Get Textron alerts:

TXT traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.36. 978,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,999. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.30.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.